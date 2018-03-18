One person injured in house fire in Pawtucket

Pawtucket, R.I. (WPRI) — A house fire in Pawtucket was quickly put out Sunday evening, but one person was briefly trapped, according to officials.

Battalion Chief Steve Tanguay told Eyewitness News, the fire started in the basement of the multi-family house on Warren Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

A man in his late twenties was trapped in the basement, but managed to get himself out before crews arrived.

He was transported to Miriam Hospital with minor injuries, according to Tanguay.

The fire did not spread to any other floors, and outside there were no visible signs of fire.

The cause remains under investigation.