One person sent to hospital in South Kingstown house fire

South Kingstown, R.I. (WPRI) — A house fire in South Kingstown sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening.

Fire officials on the scene told us, two people were inside the home on Blueberry Lane when the fire started shortly after five o’clock.

One person was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

We’re also told a firefighter sustained an eye injury.

The damage to the home appeared to be extensive, flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof, but it’s unclear if the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.