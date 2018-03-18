Only one DUI arrest in Warwick after free ride program offered

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For the third consecutive year that Warwick police offered their free ride home program and the initiative seems to be paying off for people who may have been too intoxicated to drive on St. Patrick’s Day.

Warwick police say 14 people called Saturday night for a free ride home. That’s up from eight people last year and six the year before.

The department adds they made just one drunk driving arrest Saturday night. Compared to five from last year.

Officers say the numbers speak for themselves.

The program is increasing in popularity and Saint Patrick’s Day DUI arrests are going down, So they plan on offering the free ride program again next year.

Meanwhile in Newport, police say they had a busy parade day.

They issued 71 municipal court summons for open container law violations, urinating in public, and more.

Newport police also arrested 41 people for a variety of different charges.

The Rhode Island DUI Task Force arrested 20 people for alcohol-related offenses.