WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are looking for a suspect, after they say she allegedly robed a gas station overnight.

Detectives were called to the Sunoco on Post Road around 3 a.m. after a woman entered the business, showed a silver object and demanded money.

The suspect was able to get away with less than $200 in cash.

Right now, no arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.