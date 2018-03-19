2 RISD employees placed on leave following off-campus incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) adjunct faculty member and one staff member have been placed on administrative leave effective immediately following an off-campus incident over the weekend, according to RISD’s Director of Public Relations Jaime Marland.

A Facebook post from over the weekend claiming underage drinking was facilitated by two men of legal drinking age at an off-campus event prompted the investigation.

Marland released a statement Monday morning addressing the incident:

“RISD is deeply committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for our students and to being an upstanding member of our community. We expect our employees to support this commitment and to act ethically, honestly and with integrity on and off campus. When incidents occur that run counter to this, we take them very seriously.”

He also included that the school is working with the Providence Police Department and others involved to gather information regarding what transpired over the weekend.