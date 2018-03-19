5 more Providence speed cameras start ticketing Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The signs have been up. The warnings have been sent out to drivers.

But starting Monday, those motorists who go 11 miles per hour or more over the speed limit past new speed cameras in Providence will be facing $95 tickets.

The five new cameras have been in place for a few weeks, but the grace period is over. The locations:

Arlington Avenue, from Freeman Parkway to Humboldt Avenue

Blackstone Boulevard/Butler Avenue, from President Avenue to South Angell Street

Chalkstone Avenue, from Lisbon Street to Smith Street

Douglas Avenue, from Cannon Street to Virginia Lane

Elmgrove Avenue, from Laurel Avenue to Rochambeau Avenue

A sixth camera will be installed in coming weeks on Laurel Hill Avenue, between Plainfield Street to Hartford Avenue.

“Now, every single place where [the cameras] are at, if you get caught speeding in those areas, you are going to receive a ticket,” Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said Monday morning.

The cameras are in effect between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The implementation of the cameras brought a tidal wave of tickets — 17,000, the Target 12 Investigators found out, in the first month-plus — and another wave of people contesting them. Subsequently, dozens of tickets were thrown out — many of them because a judge determined the speed limit in the school zones weren’t properly identified.

City councilors said the entire program needed to be reviewed, top-to-bottom, and the council is in the process of doing that. The fine structure, for one, may change; right now, every infraction is $95, instead of starting with a warning for the first incident, a smaller fine for the second, and $95 for the third infraction and later infractions.

Or, “Maybe there is a tiered system” they could use, Elorza added. “If you’re going 11 miles to maybe 20 miles over, [perhaps] there is a certain price — but if you are zooming down the road and flying at a more unhealthy speed, then perhaps it’s a higher ticket.”

The 17,000 between Jan. 16 and around March 7 was a much higher number than Elorza expected.

“That number is going to drop dramatically once people know that these areas are regulated by the speed cameras,” he said. “Over time, it’s possible that the city will actually lose money on these cameras.”