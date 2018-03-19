Chris’s Cookies issue recall after peanut butter, chocolate chip cookie mix up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Chris’s Cookies is issuing a recall of one lot of Trader Joe’s Chocolate Chip Cookies after someone discovered there were peanut butter cookies mixed in with the chocolate chip cookies in the bag.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company is recalling 12 Oz bags of the cookies with a bar code of 0068 0752. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious of life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the product due to the undeclared allergen.

The FDA said that while the bag has a warning statement saying the product may contain traces of nuts, peanuts are not listed as an ingredient.

The recalled products were distributed to several Trader Joe’s stores in the northeast, including in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The affected products have a lot code of 2060 and a sell by date of 3/12/18-3/18/18.