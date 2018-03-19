Consumer credit card debt tops $1 trillion; here’s how you can dig out

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time, Americans owe more than $1 trillion in credit card debt, according to a study by WalletHub.

The average household credit card debt is about $8,600 after U.S. consumers racked up more than $92 billion in credit card debt in 2017.

Certified financial planner Donna Sowa Allard says the increasing debt is expected.

“Interest rates are really really low,” Allard explained. “Even as we watch them tick up, they’re still historically low, so when money is inexpensive, people tend to spend it more.”

Allard says the key to tackling debt is knowing your budget.

“When you look at your budget you say, ‘what are my fixed expenses?’ So that would be your mortgage or your rent, gas you have to put in your car,” Allard said. “And what are your discretionary expenses? Yes, you have to eat, but you don’t have to go out to eat every night.”

“You want to reduce your discretionary expenses as much as you possibly can to throw as much of that money toward eliminating your debts,” she added.

There are two common strategies to pay off your debt, according to Allard. The first is the snowball method.

“Line up your debt,” Allard said. “Maybe you have three credit cards, and you take a look at the interest rates, and whatever the highest interest rate is, you want to allocate as much of your dollars as possible toward paying that down first.”

You’ll make minimum payments on the rest of the cards until your most expensive debt is paid off. Then, tackle the second most expensive debt, and so on until your balance is zero.

Your other option is to take out a personal loan with a fixed interest rate.

“In a fixed number of years, three years or five years, if you make those payments, the debt will be eliminated,” Allard said. “And you will pay less in interest than if you were making payments toward that revolving credit card interest.”

“The best method is the one you’re going to stick with,” she said.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.