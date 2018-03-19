In the Kitchen: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Edgar Morales from Massimo making Spaghetti Alla Carbonara, a traditional approach to a Roman classic.
Ingredients:
- 1.5oz Guanciale
- 2oz Spaghetti
- 1.5 Eggs (1 full egg and 1 egg yolk)
- 1.5oz Pecorino Romano
- Black Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Boil water
- Saute guanciale
- Cook spaghetti (al dente)
- Whisk egg, cheese and black pepper in bowl
- Add cooked pasta to egg, cheese and guanciale
- Plate and add more pecorino, a touch of black pepper and 1 egg yolk
