In the Kitchen: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Edgar Morales from Massimo making Spaghetti Alla Carbonara, a traditional approach to a Roman classic.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Guanciale
  • 2oz Spaghetti
  • 1.5 Eggs (1 full egg and 1 egg yolk)
  • 1.5oz Pecorino Romano
  • Black Pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Boil water
  2. Saute guanciale
  3. Cook spaghetti (al dente)
  4. Whisk egg, cheese and black pepper in bowl
  5. Add cooked pasta to egg, cheese and guanciale
  6. Plate and add more pecorino, a touch of black pepper and 1 egg yolk

