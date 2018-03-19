In the Kitchen: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Edgar Morales from Massimo making Spaghetti Alla Carbonara, a traditional approach to a Roman classic.

Ingredients:

1.5oz Guanciale

2oz Spaghetti

1.5 Eggs (1 full egg and 1 egg yolk)

1.5oz Pecorino Romano

Black Pepper to taste

Directions:

Boil water Saute guanciale Cook spaghetti (al dente) Whisk egg, cheese and black pepper in bowl Add cooked pasta to egg, cheese and guanciale Plate and add more pecorino, a touch of black pepper and 1 egg yolk

=============

