Investigation underway after car crashes into Mansfield massage parlor

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a vehicle smashed through the front of a massage parlor in Mansfield Monday afternoon.

According to Mansfield police, officers responded to Elements Massage on School Street following multiple 911 calls reporting the crash.

Three businesses located inside the building were affected by the crash, including Elements Massage, Right Foot Shoes and Hilliard’s.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. It is unclear at this time if that person was inside the vehicle or one of the businesses.

Mansfield police and fire are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the crash.