Lawsuit alleges multiple suicide attempts did not prompt ACI suicide watch

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Doris Hill proudly remembers her daughter’s potential when she was an honor student, but now she is locked in year five of a legal battle over what happened during the weeks before the final moments of her life.

“They offered us a settlement (for $100,000 in 2016),” Doris Hill recalled. “But it’s not about money. It’s about justice. She wasn’t perfect, but she was trying and the system failed her.”

Neither the Rhode Island Department of Corrections nor the Attorney General’s office would comment about the lawsuit.

“It is our policy not to comment on pending litigation,” Attorney General’s Public Information Officer Amy Kempe said.

Hill brings the organization she’s tapped as a long time, local banking professional to the lawsuit that is still seeking “evidence” and details about the days that led up to Pazzaz Hill’s suicide five years ago, on March 19, 2013.

On March 5 of that year, Hill was locked up in the ACI’s Gloria McDonald Women’s Unit as a probation violator for a domestic assault conviction.

She had just been arrested and was awaiting trial for breaking and entering and domestic assault charges.

Court records indicate five days later, “Ms. Hill wanted to hurt herself.”

Six days after that, “she attempted to harm herself.”

On March 18, “she was snorting soap,” but “was taken off (Psychiatric Observation)” that afternoon.

According to the lawsuit filed by her mother, Pazzaz Hill tried “to hang herself with a roommate’s bathrobe” on the evening of March 18.

Edited surveillance video from about 12 hours later, viewed by Hill’s mother and referenced in Department of Corrections documents, captured the 26-year old’s final moments.

“I can see my daughter walking along the wall of the correctional officer’s desk. Shortly after that they found my daughter,” Doris Hill said.

Pazzaz Hill, who left behind a daughter of her own, was in and out of trouble for nearly a decade, a sharp contrast from making the honor roll as an East Providence high school junior.

Her mother said drugs changed everything.

When Pazzaz Hill was locked up on March 5, 2013, “she was placed on medical observation status for suspected opiate detox,” according to Department of Corrections records.

But her drug issues started when she was a teenager.

“Bath salts,” Doris Hill said. “Never knew the definition until I googled it. There were other problems along the way. The thugs and thugettes.”

Hill’s lawsuit is stalled over the demand for a number of pieces to the puzzle, including the unedited version of the surveillance video.

“Did [the correctional officer] hear a scream? What were they running toward?” Doris Hill said. “I have to find out exactly what happened.”

She also wants a copy of the suicide assessment form from the March imprisonment, two weeks before the suicide.

Hill has assessment documents from her daughter’s other stints in prison.

In 2011, she checked “yes” to 6 out of the 7 questions, including, “Are you thinking of killing yourself?”

Within weeks of her third request for the video, suicide assessment and other evidence including the Department of Corrections Crisis Management Status policy, Doris Hill said the state offered to settle the lawsuit.

“It’s the point and principle,” Doris Hill said, emphasizing again the lawsuit is not about money. “The system failed. The protocols were breached. If I can make a difference going forward, then I’m going to make a difference.”

She promised her granddaughter she would “make a difference” during a crying spell a short time after the suicide.

“I just held her and embraced her, and let her know, her Nana will find out what happened. ”

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.