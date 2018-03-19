Man arrested after police find 700 marijuana candies during traffic stop

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was arrested on St. Patrick’s day after police found 700 marijuana candies in his car during a traffic stop.

Portsmouth Police say that the driver, David Myrick, was initially stopped just after midnight for driving in and out of the break down lane on Route 24 North in the area of Boyd’s Lane.

An officer said he noticed signs of intoxication and administered a DUI test during the traffic stop, which Myrick failed. Myrick was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Upon search of Myrick’s vehicle, 700 pieces of individually wrapped marijuana candies marked with the names “Tangerine Mango,” “Pina Colada,” “Pineapple Pomegranate” and” Tootie Fruity” were found and confiscated by police. Police also say they confiscated a sum of cash and over 2 ounces of marijuana.

Myrick was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office is still reviewing the case and Myrick may face additional charges.