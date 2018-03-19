Man charged with vandalizing 2 police HQ’s, ramming cruiser

Related Coverage Suspect charged in chase that ended with crash involving police cruiser

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Fall River man accused of vandalizing two police stations and leading officers on a chase spanning two states faced a judge in Rhode Island Monday.

Bryan Figueroa, 20, was arraigned on counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving and vandalism out of East Providence.

Police allege Figueroa smashed the front window of Fall River police headquarters Saturday then took off towards Rhode Island. They attempted to pull over his Jeep but said he refused to stop and led officers on a chase all the way to East Providence, twice ramming a Seekonk police K-9 cruiser along the way.

The chase came to an end on Route 6 and Figueroa was taken into custody by East Providence police. The Seekonk K-9 cruiser had serious front-end damage.

The responding officers also found a baseball bat in Figueroa’s Jeep, according to police.

Police said Figueroa was charged with vandalism because he flooded his jail cell at East Providence police headquarters by stuffing something into the toilet.

Figueroa was granted personal recognizance at his arraignment but was held without bail as a fugitive from justice. He waived extradition to Massachusetts so he’ll be held until Fall River police pick up him to face a separate vandalism charge there.