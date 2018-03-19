Mattiello hires campaign aide’s son for State House job

Related Coverage Mattiello taps GOP Cranston councilman as new Assembly attorney

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has tapped the son of a campaign aide to join his staff at the State House.

Michael Cotugno will begin work April 2 in the House of Representatives’ constituent services office, Mattiello spokesman Larry Berman confirmed. Cotugno had been serving as deputy chief of staff to the Providence City Council, but a spokesperson said he resigned that post on Monday.

Berman was not immediately able to say how much Cotugno would earn or who had previously held the job. The General Assembly’s 2017-18 budget request shows seven jobs involving constituent work. All but one are overseen by the Joint Committee on Legislative Services, led by former state Rep. Frank Montanaro Jr.

Cotugno is the son of Edward Cotugno, a veteran Rhode Island campaign operative who assisted Mattiello with the mail-ballot effort that helped the speaker secure a narrow re-election victory in 2016.

Ed Cotugno could not immediately be reached to say whether he plans to work on Mattiello’s 2018 campaign. In 2016, Cotugno worked for a firm owned by another Mattiello adviser, Jeff Britt, who is not expected to be part of the speaker’s campaign this year.

Mattiello’s most recent campaign-finance report shows he paid $1,000 in November and December to a new consulting firm, Winning Ways LLC. The company’s September 2017 incorporation papers provide almost no detail about its owners or activities, but Mattiello’s report lists a West Warwick address for it.