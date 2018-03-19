Pic of the Day: March 19, 2018

The Pic of the Day for March 19, 2018, was submitted by Scott Yeadon of Coventry. It shows an “Irish snowman” built by his kids, Patrick, Riley, Nora and Nina.

Scott has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Pic of the Day: Winter 2017-18