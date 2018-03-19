Police: Man robs Smithfield convenience store at gunpoint

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to the Smithfield Police Department, the incident happened on March 17 around 2 a.m. The suspect entered the Speedway convenience store on Putnam Pike with a semi-automatic handgun and a red and black “camo” mask over his face.

Police said he demanded money and scratch tickets from the clerk, who gave him an undetermined amount of cash, several scratch tickets and a carton of cigarettes. The suspect then fled on foot heading east on Putnam Pike.

He is described as a white male who is 5’6″ wearing a dark winter jacket with a fur lined hood and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Smithfield Police Department at (401) 231-2500.