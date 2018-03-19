Police: Man stole $200 worth of shrimp from Pawtucket store

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who they believe stole more than $200 worth of shrimp from a grocery store last week.

According to Pawtucket police, the suspect stole eight packages of EZ peel shrimp and one package of raw shrimp from the Stop and Shop on Cottage Street. In total, the stolen goods were worth $217.82.

Loss Prevention told police the man entered the store on March 13 with several reusable shopping bags and could be seen on security footage taking nine bags of shrimp from the freezer. He then placed them into his shopping bags and exited the store without paying.

Police said the suspect is a white male who is approximately 40-50 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue and red varsity-type jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Susan Cormier at (401) 727-9100 ext. 756 or by email at scormier@pawtucketpolice.com.