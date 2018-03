WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police said they arrested a city man last week following a month-long investigation by Vice Unit detectives.

Radames Roman Morales, 23, is facing ten charges, according to police.

Officers said they searched Morales’ Morin Heights apartment on March 12 and seized 31 grams of fentanyl, 33 games of cocaine, four suboxone strips and a loaded .38 special revolver.