Providence Councilman Bryan Principe won’t seek re-election

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence City Councilman Bryan Principe, a Democrat who has represented the Federal Hill and West End neighborhoods that comprise Ward 13 since 2011, announced Monday he will not seek re-election later this year.

In an email to supporters, Principe cited “increased work obligations for both my wife and myself, as well as more demands from the lives of our daughters” as the reasons he won’t run for a third and final term on the council.

He said he intends to remain on the council through the remainder of his current term.

Principe was elected to the council seat in 2010, defeating Steven Meresi in a close Democratic primary after incumbent Councilman John Lombardi chose to run for mayor. He quickly developed a reputation as one of the most thoughtful members of the council, known for carefully considering policy proposals rather than seeking quick news headlines.

Principe was the first councilman to endorse Jorge Elorza for mayor in 2014, backing the little-known Housing Court judge before the Democratic primary at a time when many of his colleagues were still supporting then-Council President Michael Solomon. He moved up the political ladder in his second term, rising to majority leader after then-Councilman Kevin Jackson was arrested in 2016. He lost the title to Councilman John Igliozzi in December.

In his letter, Principe highlighted Providence’s improving financial picture, investments in neighborhood parks and repairs to infrastructure as examples of progress the city has made during his time on the council. An avid supporter of public education who sends his two daughters to city schools, he said “our neighborhood schools provide a K-12 pathway that rivals any suburban district.”

Principe’s decision to not seek re-election opens up a council seat that has only been held by three people in the last 40 years: Principe, Lombardi and former Mayor Joseph Paolino.

It’s not immediately clear who will seek to replace Principe, but Ward 13 is filled with politically ambitious individuals, including Cyd McKenna, a former council chief of staff. McKenna could benefit from having credibility with what’s left of the Italian-American community in the ward – she ran Buddy Cianci’s campaign for mayor in 2014 – as well as younger residents who live in the West End.

Lombardi, a council-appointed municipal judge who now represents the same neighborhood as a state representative, said Monday he will not run for Principe’s seat. Nika Lomazzo, who has announced plans to run against Lombardi for the House seat, isn’t ruling out running for council instead.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan