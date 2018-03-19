RI Rep. hosts summit to discuss fixing 911 system

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One Rhode Island representative is trying to raise awareness about the issues surrounding the state’s 911 system.

Rep. Robert Lancia is hosting a summit for first responders and several state officials to discuss problems plaguing the state’s 911 system.

“We want to get this system to be state of the art, what it needs to be, and it’s not here yet, not by a long shot,” Lancia said.

According to Lancia, the 911 system in Rhode Island isn’t funded appropriately. He says a large percentage of money collected for the 911 facility is actually going into the state’s general fund, when it could be invested back instead.

“Let’s make sure we’re taking care of Rhode Islanders, when they’re paying money, let’s give them the service they deserve,” Lancia said.

Lancia is hoping to introduce new legislation to bring change.

“You know, if we could train the 911 first responders, we can actually perhaps save another hundred lives a year that could do triage before the people even arrive,” Lancia said.

At the summit, Lancia is expecting to hear from police and fire chiefs, The Rhode Island Medical Society and the FCC Commissioner.