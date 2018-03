SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — An officer in Seekonk caught some not-your-average fugitives Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet Monday from Seekonk police, the officer saw two dogs who had escaped from their owners. The officer was able to wrangle the runaway dogs into the back of his cruiser.

Seekonk police said the officer returned the dogs to their family with the help of an animal control officer.

Officer Dyer captured these two fugitives after they escaped from their owners. He was happy to return them safely to their family with the help of our Animal Control Officer. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/omLzsO8LhB — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) March 18, 2018