Trial to begin for father accused of 2013 killing of 10-year-old daughter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Opening statements are expected to begin today at Providence Superior Court in the case of a Pawtucket man accused of killing his 10-year-old daughter in July of 2013.

Aleida DePina died shortly after being brought to the hospital by her father Jorge DePina. Prosecutors say the child was covered in bruises and burns. The cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma.

DePina tearfully pleaded not guilty to murdering his daughter.

A year after Aleida’s death, a memorial garden was dedicated at her school, Baldwin Elementary.

“We don’t want that story forgotten so that hopefully there won’t be another Aleida,” said Lucy Rafferty, the school’s nurse.