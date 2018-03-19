URI’s Hurley talking to UConn, Pittsburgh for head coaching jobs

(WPRI) — Is Dan Hurley ready to leave the University of Rhode Island after taking the Rams to back-to-back NCAA Tournament for the first time in almost two decades? Eyewitness News can confirm ESPN’s Jeff Goodman’s report that Hurley had conversations with both the University of Connecticut and Pittsburgh on Monday but will still meet with URI’s athletic director Thorr Bjorn on Tuesday before making a decision.

According to sources, Hurley is “weighing his options” and nothing is imminent. If Rhode Island makes a competitive contract offer he could stay in Kingston and continue to build the Rams program.

Hurley is 112-82 in six seasons in Kingston, revitalizing a program with an Atlantic 10 conference tournament championship, Atlantic 10 regular season championship and two NCAA tournaments –all things that had not been done in the program this millennium.

Hurley, 45, signed a seven-year deal with the school last off season. With incentives the year compensations reaches just over $1 million per year. Rhode Island will have a hard time competing financially with the likes of UConn and Pittsburgh in their offer to Hurley. But the New Jersey native has said how he wants to create something special in Kingston after working hard to build the program. The extension Hurley signed in 2017 was his fourth extension at the school. His current deal runs through the 2023-2024 season.

When asked about potential job openings Saturday after the Rams season ending loss to Duke Hurley said he wanted to stay with the Rams.

“Listen, I could give a crap about who’s got an opening anywhere. I haven’t thought about it for a second. I could care less about any other school in the country looking for a coach,” he said. “My heart and my mind is with this program and these players.”

The Rams will be considered a favorite in the Atlantic 10 next season and Hurley is welcoming the school’s most touted recruiting class in a generation.