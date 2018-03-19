Westerly High School introduces swipe cards for students

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Westerly High School introduced a new security measure that aims to stop intruders from entering either of its buildings.

Each student will receive a badge which will allow them to enter certain doors at certain times, according to Westerly High School Principal Todd Grimes.

“It’s not meant to hinder what we do,” Grimes said. “It’s meant to be efficient, but also ensure that we’re safe.”

Grimes said the high school is different than many other schools because it covers two buildings with a courtyard in between, meaning it needs different security measures.

“It’s fairly unique, at least for Rhode Island schools,” he added.

The swipe access cards have been in the works for a year and a half, though the deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida accelerated the process.

Grimes said that for the past few years, the school has implemented a new security measure for visitors. Visitors have to turn in their ID’s so they can be scanned for a background check before they are given a pass to enter the school.

Other new security measures were put into place, according to Grimes, but he wouldn’t elaborate on them because he wanted to make sure they were effective.