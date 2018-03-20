A Lesson in Squash

Have you ever tried Squash? Are you familiar with the sport? Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned veteran, Rhode Island is now home to a premier community squash facility.

Nichol Squash Club at Moses Brown School is now open on the Quaker campus in Providence

‘The Rhode Show’s’ Brendan Kirby stopped by and got the scoop on the facility from Moses Brown’s Director of Community Engagement, Adam Olenn. While there, he also got a lesson from Arthur Gaskin, a Six-Time Irish National Champion!

For more info, please visit: https://www.nicolsquashclub.com/