Airline travelers once again brace for delays, cancellations

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Travel interruptions are becoming the norm as storm after storm has battered Southern New England in jus tthe past few weeks.
Ahead of Wednesday’s expected storm, several flights scheduled to arrive at or depart from T.F. Green airport have been cancelled.
As with previous storms, several airlines including Southwest, JetBlue, and Delta are allowing travelers to change their reservations without paying a fee. More details are available on each company’s website.
T.F. Green was bustling Tuesday morning as travelers headed out before the storm hits.
“Mother Nature’s coming in with the third storm, the trifecta, we’re out of here before that happens,” said Mitch Shikowitz. “I’m looked forward to getting out of here.”
