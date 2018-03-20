Airline travelers once again brace for delays, cancellations

Related Coverage WPRI.com Flight Tracker

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Travel interruptions are becoming the norm as storm after storm has battered Southern New England in jus tthe past few weeks.

Ahead of Wednesday’s expected storm, several flights scheduled to arrive at or depart from T.F. Green airport have been cancelled.

As with previous storms, several airlines including Southwest, JetBlue, and Delta are allowing travelers to change their reservations without paying a fee. More details are available on each company’s website.

Beating the storm! Many travelers @ #TFGreen here b/c they’ve rebooked flights scheduled for later this week. See you live at 6a. #wpri pic.twitter.com/rhOUuFchdl — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) March 20, 2018

T.F. Green was bustling Tuesday morning as travelers headed out before the storm hits.

“Mother Nature’s coming in with the third storm, the trifecta, we’re out of here before that happens,” said Mitch Shikowitz. “I’m looked forward to getting out of here.”