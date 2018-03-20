Austin-bound package bomb explodes in San Antonio FedEx facility

SCHERTZ, Texas (WPRI/AP) – One person is injured after an explosion inside a FedEx distribution center just outside San Antonio.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the blast happened around 12:30 a.m. local time.

CBS News reports the package that exploded was bound for Austin, where four recent package explosions have injured four people and killed two others.

One employee was injured in the blast, suffering a “percussion-type” injury that officials say is not life-threatening.

The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday.