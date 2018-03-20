Charges dropped against Warwick man accused of sending ‘crank or obscene’ texts to governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A case against a Warwick man accused of sending a harassing text message to the governor has been dismissed.

Scott Greene, 38, of Warwick, was charged on Dec. 28 with two counts of “crank or obscene phone calls” after sending text messages to the governor on Christmas Eve and again three days later. The charges were dropped Tuesday in Kent County District Court.

Amy Kempe, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, said in an email that state prosecutors dismissed the case against Greene on Wednesday because “there was insufficient proof that there were multiple harassing calls (or in this case, texts).”

“Therefore, the reason we could not prosecute was statutory,” she wrote.

Gov. Gina Raimondo was not present at court.

Greene’s attorney, Joseph Polisena Jr., declined to comment.

State police would not release what was said in the text messages.

