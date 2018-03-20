Dogs seized from Smithfield home; 2 men arrested

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested on animal cruelty charges Tuesday as investigators removed more than two dozen dogs from a Smithfield home.

Members of the Smithfield Police Department, Woonsocket Animal Control and the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) were seen taking the dogs out of the Pleasant View Avenue home in crates and loading them into trucks.

Michael Williams and Michael Santos were taken in custody, each on 25 counts of unnecessary cruelty, according to RISPCA Director of Operations Joe Warzycha.

Warzycha said 25 dogs were confiscated after they were found to be living in squalid conditions inside the home, which was condemned. The dogs are now being housed at the RISPCA and various municipal shelters.

Investigators also seized hundreds of rats and approximately 100 snakes, which were living in better conditions.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News this wasn’t the first time they’ve seen police at the home.

According to Warzycha, the RISPCA seized dogs from that residence last year and Williams was also charged then.

