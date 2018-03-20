In the Kitchen: Setas & Espinacas

In the Rhode Show kitchen, Discover Newport brings us Chef Craig Corsetti from Merienda making two different tapas: Setas (Spanish sautéed mushrooms) & Espinacas (Spanish style spinach).
Ingredients:
For the Setas:
- 1 cup sliced cremini mushrooms
- 1 cup sliced shitake mushrooms
- ½ cup grated Manchego cheese
- 3-4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon minced shallots
- ¼ cup white wine
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped Italian parsley
- Salt & Pepper to taste
For the Espinacas:
- 3 cups cleaned spinach
- 1 tablespoon minced shallots
- 1 ½ tablespoons pine nuts
- ¼ cup raisins
- ¼ cup diced peeled apples (tossed in a little lemon juice to prevent browning)
- 1-2 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt to taste
Directions:
For the Setas (serves 2 as a tapa):
- Preheat sauté pan on medium/high heat
- Add olive oil and shallots
- When shallots begin to change color add mushrooms and toss to mix with olive oil
- When mushrooms start softening add white wine & toss before mushrooms start letting out liquid
- Add cheese & parsley
- Season with salt & pepper (the mushrooms can absorb quite a bit of salt)
- Remove from pan and serve immediately
For the Espinacas (serves1-2 as a tapa):
- Preheat sauté pan on medium/high heat
- Add olive oil and shallots and sauté until changing color and giving off a nutty aroma
- Add raisins and let plump
- Add pine nuts and apples and allow pine nuts to take on a light brown color
- Add spinach and add salt, sauté until slightly wilted
- Check seasoning and add salt if desired
- Quickly remove from pan and serve immediately
