In the Kitchen: Setas & Espinacas

In the Rhode Show kitchen, Discover Newport brings us Chef Craig Corsetti from Merienda making two different tapas: Setas (Spanish sautéed mushrooms) & Espinacas (Spanish style spinach).

Ingredients:

For the Setas:

1 cup sliced cremini mushrooms

1 cup sliced shitake mushrooms

½ cup grated Manchego cheese

3-4 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon minced shallots

¼ cup white wine

2 tablespoons finely chopped Italian parsley

Salt & Pepper to taste

For the Espinacas:

3 cups cleaned spinach

1 tablespoon minced shallots

1 ½ tablespoons pine nuts

¼ cup raisins

¼ cup diced peeled apples (tossed in a little lemon juice to prevent browning)

1-2 tablespoon olive oil

Salt to taste

Directions:

For the Setas (serves 2 as a tapa):

Preheat sauté pan on medium/high heat Add olive oil and shallots When shallots begin to change color add mushrooms and toss to mix with olive oil When mushrooms start softening add white wine & toss before mushrooms start letting out liquid Add cheese & parsley Season with salt & pepper (the mushrooms can absorb quite a bit of salt) Remove from pan and serve immediately

For the Espinacas (serves1-2 as a tapa):

Preheat sauté pan on medium/high heat Add olive oil and shallots and sauté until changing color and giving off a nutty aroma Add raisins and let plump Add pine nuts and apples and allow pine nuts to take on a light brown color Add spinach and add salt, sauté until slightly wilted Check seasoning and add salt if desired Quickly remove from pan and serve immediately

