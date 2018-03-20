Kilmartin wants stricter punishment for drug dealers, but not death penalty

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island is looking to increase penalties for people convicted of trafficking drugs, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Tuesday morning.

But Kilmartin disagrees with President Donald Trump on how severe a punishment is necessary. At a rally in Manchester, N.H. Monday evening, the president said he wants tougher punishments for the people who profit from others getting addicted to opioids.

“If we don’t get tough on the drug dealers, we’re wasting our time,” Trump said. “Just remember that. We’re wasting our time, and that toughness includes the death penalty.”

But, “As a matter of philosophy, I think the death penalty is a little extreme in this,” Kilmartin said Tuesday. He agrees with the proposal on Smith Hill that brings the potential of a life sentence for drug dealers involved in drug-induced homicides.

That proposal is dubbed “Kristen’s Law,” and was sponsored by House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and state Sen. Hanna Gallo – as well as Kilmartin – last month.

The woman named in the law, Kristen Coutu of Cranston, was killed by a deadly dose of fentanyl in 2014. The man who sold it to her, Aaron Andrade, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with just 20 to serve.

Right now, a dealer convicted of selling, delivering or distributing a controlled substance only faces life in prison when a minor is the one killed. If passed, Kristen’s Law would expand Rhode Island’s drug-induced homicide penalty to all victims, regardless of age.

It would become a valuable tool in fighting the opioid crisis, according to Kilmartin.

“We’ve taken a shift in prosecution, a shift in law enforcement, and we are not treating it just as an overdose death but also as a crime,” he said. “We are asking police departments, now, when they have evidence of an overdose death or a fentanyl-related death — [to] treat it as a crime scene now, and gather evidence.”

Companion bills on both sides of the General Assembly are currently in the Senate and House Judiciary Committees. Hearings are expected in the next few weeks.