March of the Nor’easters: Each storm different from the last

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Every storm tends to bring something a little different, almost like they have their own personalities. The past three storms each have had very different personalities.

After the warmest February on record for Providence, we are witnessing a march of nor’easters. The 4th storm in this parade of storms is taking shape Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic.

The first nor’easter may have been the worst overall. Two to four inches of rain fell across the region and winds as strong as 70 mph left 150,000 homes and businesses without power.

Many were without power for days. Area rivers reached minor to moderate flood stage, but fortunately widespread flooding didn’t occur.

Coastal flooding was another aspect of the first storm. While minor flooding was observed along the Rhode Island coast with the first nor’easter, eastern Massachusetts bore the brunt of the coastal flooding.

In the days leading up to nor’easter No. 2, first responders were concerned about heavy, wet snow with the next storm. That’s what the storm brought on March 7th. Heavy snow weighted down trees and power lines. Thousands were left without power, but not to the extent of the first storm.

Up to a foot of snow fell in Burrillville and Foster, while the airport only got about 2.3 inches. One to three inches of rain fell with the second nor’easter, but fortunately, the winds didn’t howl like they did with the first storm.

Nor’easter number three came just six days later and this one brought widespread snow amounts of 12 inches, although some spots in northwest Rhode Island like Foster and Burrillville saw 2 feet.

Although not as much snow fell around Narraganset Bay, it was an official blizzard in Newport. Once again, power went out for thousands as snow weighted down already damaged trees and branches.

So we’ve had three different storms, all with very different personalities. What number four’s personality will be like only time will tell. Looking ahead, however, the storm pattern will remain very active into early April. In fact, long range computer information indicates that another storm could be off the coast next week. You’ll be happy to know that, for now, it looks like it stays to our south.