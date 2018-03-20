Massachusetts State Police audit finds overtime abuse

BOSTON (AP) — The commander of the Massachusetts State Police says an internal audit has found possible cases of troopers being paid overtime for shifts they did not work.

Col. Kerry Gilpin said Tuesday the audit “revealed apparent discrepancies between overtime earnings paid to members and actual patrols worked.”

She said 19 active troopers, one retiree, and one trooper already suspended for an unrelated issue, face hearings at which they face a maximum punishment of suspension without pay.

The troopers involved were assigned to Troop E, which patrols the Massachusetts Turnpike. No names were released.

Gilpin says the audit has been forwarded to the state attorney generals’ office, which will determine if crimes were committed.

Gilpin, appointed commander in November, called the allegations “very disheartening.”

She says department overtime policies are being reviewed.