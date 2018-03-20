Mattiello calls for state review of RI school safety assessments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello is introducing a bill that would require school districts to turn in a complete safety assessment for review by the state.

In Rhode Island, state law requires school districts to complete a safety assessment every three years.

“You want to make sure they have the plans and are ready should a dangerous situation present itself,” Mattiello said.

The R.I. Department of Education supports the mandate and said 11 of the state’s 36 school districts already voluntarily turn in their safety assessments.

Timothy Duffy, who heads the Rhode Island Association of School Committees, said school safety should be pushed to the top of the list in the State House. The recent mass shooting at a Florida high school prompted many school districts in Rhode Island to revisit their security measures.

In Westerly, students are now required to swipe an ID badge to enter the school’s two buildings. A few weeks ago, Woonsocket Superintendent Patrick McGee recommended a new safety plan for the high school.

“We are going to be conducting audits at all of our schools. Security audits,” McGee said.

Providence Superintendent Chis Maher told Eyewitness News in February that the police department is reviewing each school’s safety plan.

“When you look at these tragic situations that have happened, nationally, you see that prevention could have been the key,” Maher said.

Mattiello said his bill will allow state leaders to track those changes, “so that we’re all on the same page and our schools are as protected as possible.”