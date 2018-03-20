Munroe Dairy to deliver Wednesday’s milk orders ahead of storm

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Munroe Dairy announced Tuesday evening that customers expecting deliveries Wednesday will receive them ahead of the impending storm.
The company posted on their Facebook page, saying Wednesday’s customers will get their orders delivered overnight.
According to Munroe Dairy, drivers will begin load trucks at 10 p.m. Tuesday night, meaning all online orders must be completed by 9 p.m.
Know Before You Go: Latest 7-Day Forecast | Pinpoint Weather Blog | Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Radar | Threat Tracker | Pinpoint Traffic | WPRI.com Flight Tracker | Closings & Delays | Download: Pinpoint Weather App | Download: Eyewitness News App | Sign Up: Weather Alerts