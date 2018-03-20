PawSox to honor Latino community with recurring name change

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket Red Sox announced Tuesday they’ll be changing their name for certain games as a tribute to the Latino community.

For every home game that falls on a Tuesday this season, the team will go by “Los Osos Polares” – or “The Polar Bears” in Spanish.

The team said it’s working with Minor League Baseball to expand Hispanic fan engagement with a marketing campaign called “It’s Fun to Be a Fan,” or “Es Divertido Ser un Far.”

The first game for Los Osos Polares is April 10. The team said Tuesday they will be giving away tickets to students and staff at Ella Risk Elementary School.

“Every student, every teacher, every person who works here at the school is going to get a free ticket, and you can bring a guest,” PawSox broadcaster Will Flemming said to a cheering crowd during the announcement.