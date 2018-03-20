Nor’easter to bring snow, sleet, strong winds Wednesday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday may be the first day of spring but Southern New England is bracing for another winter storm.

The fourth nor’easter to target the region since the beginning of March is expected to bring several inches of wet snow Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for inland areas, including Providence, from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday. The rest of the area is under a Winter Storm Watch, while a High Wind Watch has also been issued for areas along the coast.

A “warning” means 6 inches or more of snow is likely while a “watch” means there’s the potential for 6 inches or more.

Light snow is expected to develop Wednesday morning and mix with rain and sleet. The snow and sleet will turn steadier and heavier by afternoon and evening, leading to poor travel conditions.

In addition, winds of 35-50 mph are possible inland and gusts up to 60 mph are possible along the coast, which could cause power outages and wind damage.

Several arrivals and departures at T.F. Green Airport have already been affected and as with previous storms, several airlines are allowing travelers to change their reservations without paying a fee. Check on your flight’s status with the WPRI.com Flight Tracker.