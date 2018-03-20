Providence woman arrested, charged with fraud, theft

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police arrested a Providence woman who they say stole nearly $122,000 from clients when she was an interior designer in Arizona.

Berkley Vallone, 40, was arrested at her home Tuesday morning as a fugitive of justice in Rhode Island and is facing multiple counts of theft and fraud totaling nearly $122,000 back in Arizona.

The arrest warrant indicates that Vallone was an interior designer in Maricopa County, Arizona, where she had been working on projects that were worth around $464,000. Police said the projects were never completed, due to Vallone spending $121,792.51 on unaccepted personal uses.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety, Vallone was arrainged in district court, where she refused to waive extradition and was ordered to be held on $10,000 double surety bail.

Authorities will seek a Governor’s Warrant to have her brought back to Arizona to face the theft and fraud charges.