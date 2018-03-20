Route 138 roadwork to cause delays starting Friday night

JAMESTOWN, R.I. — Drivers should expect delays on Route 138 this coming weekend as construction crews work to resurface and repair the roadway, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said Tuesday.

Starting Friday night and lasting until early Monday morning, one lane will be temporarily closed in both directions between the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge and the Newport Pell Bridge Toll Plaza.

Officials advised commuters to plan accordingly and allow for some extra travel time.

Further closings are planned for the weekends of March 31 and April 7.

The Route 138 Resurfacing and Roadway Improvement Project is expected to be wrapped up by June 15.