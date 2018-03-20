Sen. Goodwin expected to lead Providence Democrats

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – With an endorsement from Mayor Jorge Elorza, veteran state Sen. Maryellen Goodwin is widely expected to be elected chairperson of the Providence Democratic City Committee at a meeting Thursday evening.

Goodwin, who has represented the Smith Hill neighborhood in the Senate since 1987, confirmed Tuesday she has sent a letter asking members of the committee to support her candidacy ahead of the vote. She said she is unaware of anyone else seeking the position.

A spokesperson for Elorza said Monday the mayor is supporting Goodwin. The meeting will be at the Rosario Society Hall in Silver Lake, the committee’s longtime gathering place.

Goodwin will succeed Patrick Ward, who stepped down as chairman of the committee last month after apologizing for posting a derogatory meme about two members of the City Council on Facebook. Ward remains on the committee, whose 165 members – 11 from each of Providence’s 15 wards – are elected every four years.

The committee has largely lacked political clout for much of the past decade, but it was thrust into the spotlight last month when it entered into a fundraising agreement with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s re-election campaign. The deal has drawn relentless criticism from the state Republican Party, in part because Ward is a state employee.

Goodwin said she hasn’t made a final decision on whether the committee will enter into a new agreement with the Raimondo campaign, although she acknowledged she believes the committee can play a key role in helping to elect Democrats across the state. The committee had just $122 in its campaign account as of Dec. 31.

If Goodwin gets the nod, this will be the second time she has led the Providence Democrats. She also chaired the committee between April 2013 and January 2015.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan