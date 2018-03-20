Smartbikes are coming to Providence

Related Coverage Bike-share service coming to Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A bike-share company is trying to determine where it will station hundreds of reddish-orange bikes across Providence.

The Providence Journal reports Jump Bikes is figuring out where it will station 400 electric-assisted “Smartbikes,” in neighborhoods around the city.

The network of bicycles will use new designs that include electric motors that activate when sensors detect riders need certain amounts of pedal power.

Forty stations are planned, and unlike Boston and New York Bike share programs, riders will not have to return bikes to a station.

Instead, a GPS system will enable bikes to be found and locked to public bike racks. Jump Bikes will be rented with a credit card and smartphone app with a rate of $2 for 30 minutes of use, and 7 cents per minute after that.

The city has a $400,000 contract with the New York-based company.