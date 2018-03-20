Westerly Catholic school to close due to low enrollment, financial deficit

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Catholic school in Westerly will be closing at the end of the school year due to a projected decline in enrollment, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence’s Catholic School Office.

Bishop Thomas Tobin approved the closure of St. Piux X Regional Academy due to a rapid decline in enrollment and increased financial deficits. The school community was notified Tuesday afternoon.

There are currently 118 students enrolled in the school. According to the Catholic School Office, a sharp decline in enrollment will occur because of a large graduating eighth grade class this year. Officials believe the large graduating class will increase the already mounting deficit for the school.

The Catholic School Office said the school’s principal and teachers will try to place students at other Catholic schools in the region. Teachers and staff will be provided assistance in securing jobs as well.

“The closing of the school certainly is not the result of a lack of commitment or desire, but rather, a reflection of the changing demographics that are affecting many schools, public and private, in our region and in many parts of our country,” Tobin said in a statement.

The school opened in September of 1963 and educated students from pre-k through eighth grade.