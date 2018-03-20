Woman charged with robbing Warwick gas station

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Hope Valley woman is now charged with not only holding up a Warwick gas station over the weekend, but also shoplifting from a different gas station back in February.

Shannon Godbout, 34, was arrested in Providence on Monday, according to Warwick police. They believe she is the woman who entered a Sunoco gas station store on Post Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday, hinted that she had a weapon and demanded cash. Police said she got away with $138.

Police believe Godbout is also the culprit in a shoplifting that happened at a Mobil gas station on Jefferson Boulevard on Feb. 11. There, she is accused of stealing a carton of cigarettes and taking off.

In both cases, police said Godbout had been using vehicles stolen from the city of Warwick. The vehicle she allegedly drove in February was later found abandoned in Cranston.

Monday, police stopped Godbout in a stolen Warwick city vehicle, which she was riding in as a passenger.

She is now charged with a count of felony second-degree robbery and a count of felony driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Sunday, and a count of felony shoplifting and a count of felony driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent on February 11.

Godbout was set to be arraigned Tuesday at the Kent County courthouse.