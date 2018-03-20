Woman continues training for Boston Marathon despite March storms

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — As Southern New England gears up for Wednesday’s storm, thousands of runners are gearing up for the Boston Marathon in just a matter of weeks.

Libbi Geiser of Barrington is one of those runners training for the marathon. Geiser is less than a month away from participating in the marathon for the ninth time.

As we get ready for another nor’easter, a local woman is preparing to run her 9th Boston Marathon. Training in the snow and bitter cold, she says her passion pushes her through. The story at 10:30 on @FOXProvidence. pic.twitter.com/N5FzG9DaQt — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) March 21, 2018

“At this point, it’s pivotal because we’re winding down, which means there is not a single one of us out there who isn’t physically exhausted from all the training and miles we have put in,” Geiser said.

Geiser, 51, has been following a rigid 18 week program, running 55 to 60 miles a week. She says the storms haven’t stopped her from continuing on with her training.

“Knowing that you can hit ice. knowing there’s snow on the ground, knowing you’re going to have a head wind of 40 miles per hour in your face,” Geiser said. “That’s where your body breaks down a little because you’re clutched and everything feels so much tighter.”

Geiser said the repeated storms in March have complicated her training, but she says quitting isn’t an option.

“Watching trees blowing over, the rain is coming down, and there goes by a beautiful white swan, like, she is swimming like it is a beautiful, sunny, warm day,” Geiser recalled from the last storm. “She went back and forth mocking me. If I’m out here, you can be out here.”

Geiser says her passion pushes her through the harsh conditions.

“It is what you will push aside to deal with the fourth nor’easter in a month, and the cold weather, and the sub-below temperatures and the wind chills just to be part of the event,” Geiser said.

Geiser said she has a 21 mile run to complete on Saturday, so she’s hoping Wednesday’s storm doesn’t have too much of an impact.