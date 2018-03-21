3 allegedly kidnapped man, forced him to panhandle

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Pawtucket arrested two men and a woman earlier this month after they say the trio held a 42-year-old man captive for ten days, according to Det. Sgt. Christopher Lefort.

The man approached an officer at a busy intersection on March 5 and said he’d been held captive at an apartment on South Union Street, kept in a locked closet, beaten and forced to panhandle along the highway. If he didn’t, they threatened to kill him and his family.

A police report also said another person was being confined in the apartment.

The day the man was able to report it to police, officers arrested Julio Rodenas, 23, and Giovanni T. Dalomba, 22. Then last Friday, police arrested Charlene Marie Clanton, 46.

Rodenas is charged with kidnapping, first-degree robbery, conspiracy, and possession of crack cocaine. Dalomba is charged with kidnapping, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy.

Clanton is charged with kidnapping, felony assault, and conspiracy. She already had a warrant for her arrest related to charges from 2016, including felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.