Blocked sensor prompts recall of Kidde smoke alarms

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Approximately 452,000 smoke alarms made by Kidde are being recalled, the company said Wednesday, after the discovery of a part included in the manufacturing process that would impede the ability to detect smoke.

Some of the dual-sensor smoke alarms were made with a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process. That cap, seen through a slit in the edge of the units, covers one of the two smoke sensors and can compromise the unit’s effectiveness.

The affected units had date codes from Sept. 10, 2016, through Oct. 13, 2017, and included the models PI9010 – which is DC or battery-powered – and PI2010, which is AC or hardwired.

Consumers who purchased a new Kidde alarm in the past few years should remove the alarm from its wall or ceiling fixture and look through the slit (see photo for example). If the yellow cap is there, the consumer should contact Kidde for a free replacement. However, for the time being, the company advises reinstalling the recalled smoke alarm until the replacement alarm is received.

If the yellow cap is not present, the smoke alarm is safe to reinstall and continue to use without restriction.

The affected alarms were sold at Walmart, the Home Depot, Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other stores and retail websites nationwide between September 2016 and January 2018.