Fire scorches out of service school bus overnight

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Crews responded to an inactive school bus fire overnight on Plymouth Street.

Eyewitness News spoke to an on-duty police officer about the incident just after 3:30 a.m.

The officer confirmed there were no injuries that resulted from the fire. He explained the bus was not in service and had been parked at the specified location for several months.

When asked if the cause of the fire seemed suspicious, the officer said it was unlikely, but that investigators have not ruled out suspicious activity.