Hometown Hero: Brett Berard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Hendricken’s Brett Berard.

The freshman led the Hawks in scoring this season, tallying 26 goals and 19 assists, numbers that helped the defending D-I champions earn a state title rematch with La Salle Academy.

Berard’s breakout success earned him the opportunity to travel to Michigan this week for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp. Brett will be one of 46 players from around the country, competing for a spot on on the U.S. NTDP U-17 Team.

