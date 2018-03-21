URI’s Dan Hurley still mulling decision on future

(WPRI) – Dan Hurley watch continues with the Rhode Island head coach still weighing his options on where he’ll coach next season. Hurley has offers in had from Pittsburgh, Connecticut and whatever Rhode Island has added to his existing deal which doesn’t expire until 2024.

After meeting with this staff on Tuesday, Hurley did not meet with his coaches on Wednesday as he continues to contemplate his next career move. Pitt is reportedly offering Hurley more than $3 million dollars a year while UConn is expected to be at least $2 million. Hurley’s total compensation at URI is around $1 million.

Hurley just finished his sixth season in Kingston, leading the Rams to their first ever Atlantic 10 regular season crown as well as another NCAA Tournament appearance and league coach of the year honors.