In the Kitchen: Sweet Pea & Ricotta Pancakes

In the Rhode Show kitchen, Jan Faust Dane is here from Stock Culinary Goods showing us how to make Sweet Pea and Ricotta Pancakes, a recipe from Matthew Jenning’s book, “HomeGrown, Cooking from My New England Roots.”
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all purpose flour, sifted
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup fresh or frozen peas (if frozen, thawed)
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/3 cup whole milk ricotta
- 2 eggs, separated
- 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for the griddle
- 2 oz Gruyere, Pecorino Romano or Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, finely greeted with Microplane-style grater, plus more for garnish
- 1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed
- Extra virgin oil, for drizzling
- Flaky salt, such as Maldon
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Honey for drizzling (optional)
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and kosher salt. Set aside.
- If using fresh peas, bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the peas and cook until just tender, 2 – 3 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking.
- Combine the peas and buttermilk in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the ricotta, egg yolks, melted butter, and Gruyere and stir to combine. Mix in the dry ingredients until fully incorporated.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites on high speed until they hold stiff peaks. Very gently fold the egg whites into the batter.
- Preheat oven to to 250F.
- Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. When the pan is hot, add the asparagus and cook, turning with tongs, until just tender with blackened spots, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate and drizzle with olive salt. Season with flaky salt and black pepper and set aside.
- Heat a griddle over medium heat and liberally grease with butter. When the butter stops foaming, spoon silver dollar-size rounds of the batter onto the griddle. Cook until golden brown on the bottom, about 2 minutes, then carefully flip and cook until golden brown on the second side, 2 minutes more. Transfer to the oven to to keep warm while you cook the remaining pancakes.
- Make a stack of four or five pancakes on each plate and serve some of the asparagus alongside; garnish the pancakes with Gruyere, drizzle with honey (if using) and serve.