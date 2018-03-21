In the Kitchen: Sweet Pea & Ricotta Pancakes

In the Rhode Show kitchen, Jan Faust Dane is here from Stock Culinary Goods showing us how to make Sweet Pea and Ricotta Pancakes, a recipe from Matthew Jenning’s book, “HomeGrown, Cooking from My New England Roots.”

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup all purpose flour, sifted
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen peas (if frozen, thawed)
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1/3 cup whole milk ricotta
  • 2 eggs, separated
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for the griddle
  • 2 oz Gruyere, Pecorino Romano or Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, finely greeted with Microplane-style grater, plus more for garnish
  • 1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed
  • Extra virgin oil, for drizzling
  • Flaky salt, such as Maldon
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Honey for drizzling (optional)

Directions:

  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and kosher salt.  Set aside.
  2. If using fresh peas, bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil.  Add the peas and cook until just tender, 2 – 3 minutes.  Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking.
  3. Combine the peas and buttermilk in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.  Transfer to a large bowl. Add the ricotta, egg yolks, melted butter, and Gruyere and stir to combine.  Mix in the dry ingredients until fully incorporated.
  4. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites on high speed until they hold stiff peaks.  Very gently fold the egg whites into the batter.
  5. Preheat oven to to 250F.
  6. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. When the pan is hot, add the asparagus and cook, turning with tongs, until just tender with blackened spots, about 7 minutes.  Transfer to a plate and drizzle with olive salt.  Season with flaky salt and black pepper and set aside.
  7. Heat a griddle over medium heat and liberally grease with butter.  When the butter stops foaming, spoon silver dollar-size rounds of the batter onto the griddle.  Cook until golden brown on the bottom, about 2 minutes, then carefully flip and cook until golden brown on the second side, 2 minutes more.  Transfer to the oven to to keep warm while you cook the remaining pancakes.
  8. Make a stack of four or five pancakes on each plate and serve some of the asparagus alongside; garnish the pancakes with Gruyere, drizzle with honey (if using) and serve.

 